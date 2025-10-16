Tezpur University Acting Registrar Pritam Dev Relieved of His Duties

Pritam Dev, the Acting Registrar of Tezpur University, has been officially relieved of his duties. He had submitted a request for relief to the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Raja Rafiqul Haque, who accepted the resignation.

The decision comes amid growing administrative changes at the university as it addresses complaints raised against senior officials. University sources indicated that the move is part of a broader effort to streamline administrative functions and improve governance following concerns about irregularities in management and operations.

The developments mark a significant reshuffle in the university’s administration, raising expectations among staff and faculty for increased transparency and accountability in the coming months.