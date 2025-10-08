Tezpur University Students Stage Protest Over VC’s Absence and Alleged Irregularities

Tezpur University student-led protest on Wednesday evening as the Vice-Chancellor, Mr Shambhu Nath Singh, remained absent from the campus for the third consecutive week amid mounting demands for his resignation.

The protestors include students, faculty, and other university stakeholders, who voiced concerns over alleged financial irregularities, administrative inefficiency, and perceived disrespect toward Zubeen Garg.

The protest began at 5:30 pm in front of the administration building, with participants carrying a large effigy depicting the faces of VC Shambhu Nath Singh, IQAC Director Deben Chandra Baruah, Dean of SOE Sankar Chandra Deka, Executive Engineer Jadav Chandra Nath, and Finance Officer Braja Bandhu Mishra.

According to students, these officials have long been involved in corrupt practices and actions that exploit and undermine the student community.

Rallying through the campus, protesters chanted slogans against the administration, expressing their dissatisfaction with the ongoing governance issues. The demonstration concluded at the university’s Main Gate, where the effigy was set on fire in a symbolic act of protest.

protestors emphasised that the burning was not an act of hatred but a statement of truth and moral resistance, intended to highlight the community’s demand for transparency and accountability.

“The fire represents cleansing and the fight for justice. It is a reminder that even in silence, resistance can roar, and non-violence is not weakness but a moral weapon stronger than fear.”

The protest reflects growing frustration within the Tezpur University community and underscores the students’ determination to hold administrative authorities accountable.

Despite the absence of the Vice-Chancellor, the rally demonstrated the campus community’s collective resolve to demand ethical governance and safeguard student interests.

Earlier an FIR was lodged by Prof. Kusum Kumar Bania, President of the Tezpur University Teachers' Association, accuses Mr. Ramakrishna Mathe,Director of the Computer Centre, of criminal trespass under Section 329 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), cheating and impersonation under Sections 318 and 319 of the BNS, and violations of Sections 65, 66, and 66D of the IT Act, 2000.