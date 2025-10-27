The Vanishing Language: How Tezpur University Left Assamese Off Its Bookshelves

A storm is brewing within Tezpur University after revelations that not a single Assamese book has been procured by the central institution for two consecutive financial years — despite specific allocations sanctioned under the UGC’s Grant-in-Aid for Capital Assets.



According to official figures released by the Tezpur University Teachers’ Association (TUTA) on Sunday, the university received a total of ₹650 lakh in 2024–25 under the capital asset head, of which ₹571.97 lakh was approved for books and journals. Records show that ₹455.60 lakh — nearly 70 percent of the total allocation — was spent on purchasing books and journals. Yet, not a single Assamese title made it to the procurement list, even though ₹2.91 lakh had been earmarked for 146 Assamese books under the Department of Assamese.



“This complete neglect of the Assamese language in book procurement raises serious questions about the priorities and intent of the University administration,” the teachers’ body said in its statement.



Delhi Firms Corner Bulk of Purchases



A detailed breakdown of purchase orders obtained by TUTA reveals a striking pattern: almost the entire fund for books was routed to a handful of Delhi-based publishers and distributors.







In total, over ₹6 crore across two years flowed to these four vendors — none of which specialize in Assamese publications. TUTA alleges that Vice-Chancellor Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh personally influenced the selection of suppliers, bypassing empanelled local and national vendors.



The teachers’ association claims the Vice-Chancellor’s involvement in the vendor selection process “restricted competition, sidelined transparency, and allowed a small circle of firms to monopolize procurement.”



Language Left Out, Accountability Demanded



The most damning aspect of the revelations is the total exclusion of Assamese books, even as Tezpur University operates in Assam and prides itself on promoting regional culture and scholarship.



“Two successive years without a single Assamese book — in a central university located in Assam — is not an oversight, it’s a statement,” read the statement. “It sends a chilling message about what kind of academic vision guides the institution.”



The TUTA press note accuses the administration of undermining linguistic representation and disregarding the university’s cultural ethos. It calls for an independent probe by “competent authorities” to examine potential financial anomalies, favouritism, and misuse of public funds.



Pattern of Centralisation, Questions of Governance



The procurement data suggests a larger pattern — centralised decision-making under the Vice-Chancellor’s office. Sources within the university allege that final book lists were determined based on what the Delhi vendors could supply, not on the academic recommendations of departments.



This alleged top-down control, faculty members say, has eroded the autonomy of departments and weakened internal checks meant to ensure balanced, inclusive academic development.



“The exclusion of Assamese books is not just about language,” the statement stated. “It’s about governance, fairness, and respect for the region this university represents.”



Call for Transparency



The teachers’ body has urged the Ministry of Education and the University Grants Commission to step in, review the procurement trail, and ensure accountability in fund utilization.



TUTA’s statement concludes, “The matter warrants an independent and transparent investigation to restore confidence in the institution’s governance processes.”



For many in Assam’s academic circles, this controversy strikes at a deeper wound — the gradual marginalization of regional languages in higher education, even within their home states.



