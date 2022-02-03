There Will be Alternate Questions for Students in HS Exam: AASU

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) General Secretary Sankarjyoti Baruah on Thursday said that this year the question paper for Higher Secondary examination has been set with 100% syllabus. This was informed by the AASU GS after a meeting held with Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC).

The AASU GS while speaking to reporters after the meeting said that although the question paper has been set with 100 percent syllabus, students need not worry as there will be alternate questions for the students.

“Most of the students have demanded to reduce the syllabus as the classes have been hampered due to the pandemic. The Council has set the question papers with 100% syllabus but there will be alternate questions, i.e., if the question paper has 10 questions, then there will be another 10 questions and students can choose either one for the answer,” said Baruah.

He further stated that the students’ body has also urged the council to think about the future of the students in which the council has extended support. He also said that they want that the examination should be conducted by any means for the future of the students.

During the meeting, the students’ body also requested the council to conduct the examination with COVID-19 protocols and also urged the council to make special arrangements for COVID-19 positive students if found any so that they can appear in the examination. “We also urged the council to increase the number of examination centers to which the council said that they will think about the matter,” Baruah informed.

He also expressed dissatisfaction over the decreasing number of students to appear in the examination saying that around 35,000 students have been decreased.