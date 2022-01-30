Third Round of Eviction Carried out at Lahorijan

The land revenue department of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) has carried out the third phase of eviction at Dudu Colony in Lahorijan on Sunday. The eviction has been carried out at Block No 3 at Balijan in Lahorijan at Assam-Nagaland border.

Following the eviction, tensed situation prevailed in the area as locals interrupted in the eviction.

The department had earlier carried out eviction drive in the area on December last and evicted many families. During the eviction carried in December, 115 dwelling units, including concrete structures and makeshift huts spread across an area covering around 100 bighas of KAAC revenue land has been evicted. As per official record of the KAAC Land and Revenue Department, a total of 210 bighas of government land have been occupied by doubtful individuals in the area.

Police and armed forces have been deployed in order to control the situation.



