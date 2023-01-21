This College in Assam Goes Fully Digital

In a first instance in the country and a step towards Digital India, DHSK College in Assam’s Dibrugarh district has been completely digitalized.

Under this, attendance, teaching and elections in the college has been digitalized.

It may be mentioned that digital classrooms were introduced in the college in 2016. From this year onwards, the election process including nomination filing was conducted through the online platform.

The teachers expressed their happiness to be part of the college and thanked the authorities under whose supervision the digital platform was introduced.

The online selection process has been successful with around 70-80 percent of voting completed.

The online attendance process that has been recently introduced has also turned out to be very efficient and hassle-free. The attendance is being taken after a code is generated which is operational for three seconds.

Meanwhile, students have also expressed their happiness and to be part of the digital revolution in the college. They said that the online attendance system saves a lot of time and is an efficient mode. The students also hoped that digitalization spreads across all educational institutions across the country.