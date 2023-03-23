Assam

Three Arrested For Rhino Horn Smuggling in Nagaon

The rhino horn smugglers identified as Khaliluddin, Jakir Hussain and Akbar Ali are the residents of Rupohihat.
Earlier this year, two suspected poachers were apprehended with a rhino horn at Kaliabor in Assam’s Nagaon district.
Earlier this year, two suspected poachers were apprehended with a rhino horn at Kaliabor in Assam's Nagaon district.
Acting on a tip-off, the Nagaon police on Thursday recovered a rhino horn and arrested three smugglers in connection to the case.

The arrested persons identified as Khaliluddin, Jakir Hussain and Akbar Ali are the residents of Rupohihat.

All the three smugglers were arrested from Ambagan locality in Rupohihat.

Earlier this year, two suspected poachers were apprehended with a rhino horn at Kaliabor in Assam’s Nagaon district in the month of January.

As per a previous report, the Kaliabor police conducted and operation nabbed the two accused at Hatigaon area and recovered a rhino horn from their possession.

The arrested individuals had been identified as Abdul Ali and Kusum Ali, both hailing from Misa near Hatigaon tea estate.

It is however unclear they have the rhino horn in their possession. Poaching angle has not ruled out, police said.

