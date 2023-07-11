Three From Assam Missing in Flood-Hit Himachal Pradesh

With heavy rains inundating Himachal Pradesh, one couple and a youth from Assam’s Sonari went missing in the northern state of India, reports emerged on Tuesday.
The couple has been identified as Debashish Rajkhowa and Sikha Phukan, residents of Parbatipur area in Sonari while the youth has been identified as Santanu Gogoi, sources informed.
After being unable to contact them, the family members of the couple reached out to Himachal Pradesh Police to find their whereabouts. Later, the police assured them that the couple was safe, however, the family members still are worried as the police have not been able to make them get in touch with the couple.
It may be mentioned that the northern part of India is hit by flash floods due to incessant heavy rainfall and Himachal Pradesh is the worst hit among the other states.
On Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued "red" and "orange" alerts for the next 24 hours for several districts of Himachal Pradesh meaning there would be no immediate respite for the people of the hill-state.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state has not seen such heavy rains in the last 50 years.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the chief minister on the prevailing situation, assuring full support from the Centre.