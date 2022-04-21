Three ATM Hackers Arrested In Assam's Karimganj

Assam police have arrested three individuals in Karimganj for allegedly being involved in ATM hacking.

Reportedly, the trio is accused of stealing lakhs of Rupees from bank accounts by using ATM hacking devices.

The trio, identified as Veer Bahadur, Anurag Nissar and Anand Kumar, were arrested from the Gach Kalibari road in Karimganj town.

They were first nabbed by locals and later were handed over to the police.

Upon searching them, police found 37 ATM cards from their possession along with Rs 1.8 lakh in cash.

Further investigation is on.

