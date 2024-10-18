Three Class 10 Students Go Missing in Assam's Sonari; Families Seek Help

Tension has risen in Sonari, Assam, following the mysterious disappearance of three Class 10 students from Sonari Hindi High School. The girls have been missing since they attended school on Wednesday. Their families have lodged FIRs at the Sonari police station after failing to trace the girls.
Speaking to the media, the father of one of the missing girls said, “My daughter came out of the home for school at around 8 am in the morning. But she didn’t do class and have also not returned back home thereafter. I have lodged an FIR at Sonari police station and Government Railway Police (GRP) at Bhojo railway station. I received a message on my mobile in the morning from one of her classmates that they are travelling in a train from Bhojo which has already crossed Katihar in Bihar and supposedly heading towards Delhi. There are two more girls along with my daughter. All are classmates.”
The father further claimed that among the three girls, one attended a class and left the school, while his daughter and another girl were waiting outside the school. “My daughter has been duped on the pretext of a job in Delhi. My daughter earlier told my wife about this and now she is missing,” he added.
Meanwhile, the principal of Sonari Hindi High School commented, “Of the three girls, only one girl did one period and left the school saying she is having a stomach ache. All of them came out of their home for school and didn’t return back home. We had a word with the guardian and got to know that they didn’t go home.”