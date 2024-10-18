Three Class 10 Students Go Missing in Assam's Sonari; Families Seek Help

Speaking to the media, the father of one of the missing girls said, “My daughter came out of the home for school at around 8 am in the morning. But she didn’t do class and have also not returned back home thereafter. I have lodged an FIR at Sonari police station and Government Railway Police (GRP) at Bhojo railway station. I received a message on my mobile in the morning from one of her classmates that they are travelling in a train from Bhojo which has already crossed Katihar in Bihar and supposedly heading towards Delhi. There are two more girls along with my daughter. All are classmates.”