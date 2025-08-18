Three Women Killed in Train Accident near Bamunigaon Station in Assam's Boko

In a shocking incident, three women lost their lives after being hit by a train near Bamunigaon Railway Station in Assam’s Boko on Monday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Uttara Das (50), Rumi Das (35), and Karabi Mali (35), all residents of Chatabari No. 2 village under Boko.

According to eyewitnesses, the tragedy struck when the women had gone out for their routine morning walk. The accident occurred near Level Crossing Gate No. 240, where two trains were crossing the section at the same time. A Guwahati-bound train coming from behind rammed into the trio, killing them instantly. Their bodies were left mutilated on the tracks.

Local residents and police personnel from Boko rushed to the site soon after the incident. The accident has once again highlighted the dangers along the busy Kamakhya–Jogighopa railway line, where at least 20 people have reportedly died in similar mishaps so far.

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement regarding the latest accident. Meanwhile, the incident has cast a pall of gloom over the victims’ village.

