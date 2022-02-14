Three-Year-Old Stabbed To Death In Assam's Cachar

In a horrific incident, a three-year-old child was allegedly stabbed to death by a “mentally unstable” person in Assam’s Cachar district.

As per reports, the incident took place on Monday morning when the person snatched the child from the mother stabbed him thrice with a machete.

The reason for the attack is yet to be ascertained. The accused has been identified as Kamal Uddin.

Soon after the incident, locals nabbed Kamal and thrashed him. He was later handed over to the police.

Meanwhile, the father of the child, Salam Uddin, filed an FIR against the accused.

The accused is mentally unstable hence it is hard to figure out why he committed the crime, a local said.

He was a neighbour of the victim’s family.