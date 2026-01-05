“Time to Raise Alarm Over Voter List Manipulation,” Says Congress Spokesperson

Senior Congress spokesperson Barnali Phukan spoke on alleged large-scale irregularities in Assam’s voter lists, accusing the BJPof including names of people from other states and thereby threatening the voting rights of Assam’s residents.

Addressing the issue, Phukan said Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi has raised serious concerns over what he described as a pattern followed by the BJP in several states, including Haryana, Maharashtra and Bihar, where names of people from outside the state were allegedly added to electoral rolls.

She claimed that similar practices are now being carried out in Assam, with names allegedly taken from states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and included in Assam’s voter lists. According to Phukan, such actions directly affect the democratic rights of the people of Assam and amount to “vote theft”.

Phukan further said that these allegations have now gained credibility following media reports from Guwahati, where two families reportedly found names of individuals from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar listed in their voter records. She claimed the families stated that they had no connection whatsoever with the people whose names appeared on their voter lists.

Calling the development alarming, the Congress leader urged the people of Assam to remain alert and safeguard their voting rights. “This is the time to raise our voice and be cautious. Under this government, the rights of the people are not protected,” Phukan alleged.

