24 hours Dibrugarh & Tinsukia Bandh Over Tirap Protected Class Row

The Assam government’s recent move to extend “protected class” status to several non-tribal groups within the Tirap Tribal Belt has sparked a storm of protest from indigenous organisations, who allege the decision violates constitutional safeguards and endangers the future of smaller tribal communities.

Through a Cabinet decision dated 18 August 2025 and formalised in Notification Memo No. ECF.647686/1/1211687/2025/A, the government accorded protected status to communities including the Ahom, Moran, Motok, Koch-Rajbongshi, Chutia, Tea Tribes, and Gorkhas.

24 hours Dibrugarh & Tinsukia Bandh

In a joint press briefing, the Tirap Autonomous Council Demand Committee; Mung Dun Sun Kham Assam; and United Tribal Organizations of Assam (UTOA) called for a 24 hours Dibrugarh and Tinsukia district bandh in lieu with th Assam Chief Minister's visit on August 24 (Sunday).

Pallav Shyam Wailung, Secretary, Tirap Autonomous Council Demand Committee; Anup Arandhara, Chief Secretary, Mung Dun Sun Kham Assam; and Markush Basumatari, President, United Tribal Organizations of Assam (UTOA) addressed the press briefing.

Historic Context of Tirap Belt

The Tirap Tribal Belt was constituted on 13 March 1951 under government notification No. TAD/REV/73/50/43. It has historically been inhabited by the Singpho, Tangsa, Khamti, Khamyang, Tai-Phake, Aiton, Turung, Mising, Sonowal Kachari, Deori, Bodo, Mech, and Rabha, among others.

Tribal organisations argue that granting protected class status to large non-tribal groups defeats the very purpose of Tribal Belts and Blocks, which were introduced to safeguard indigenous land rights.

They further pointed out that within the Tribal Belt, communities such as Nepali cowherds, Bengali Namasudras, Sutradhaars, Scheduled Castes, Chowtal Mundas and OBCs had already been recognised as protected. The inclusion of more non-tribal groups, they allege, will accelerate the marginalisation of indigenous tribes.

Allegations of Human Rights Violation

The organisations have gone further to accuse the state of “clandestinely violating human rights” by bypassing the spirit of Tribal Belt notifications.

“The Assam government has betrayed its own indigenous people while appeasing outsiders for political gain. Today, those identified as Bangladeshis or ‘Miya Muslims’ are being promoted in Assam, while the land and social rights of indigenous tribals are being completely ignored,” a joint statement by the organisations said.

UN Declaration Invoked

The groups also invoked the 2007 United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, which stipulates that the cultural and land rights of indigenous inhabitants must be protected wherever they live. They accused the state of ignoring these obligations in favour of political expediency.

“This is nothing short of betrayal,” said Nongpion Gungi of the Singpho Students’ Union. “While the government speaks of protecting indigenous rights, it has ignored the very tribes who have lived in Tirap for centuries.”

Tensions Ahead of CM’s Visit

With the bandh call overlapping the Chief Minister’s official programme in Margherita, the region is bracing for heightened tensions. Tribal organisations have warned that the town and its surrounding areas will come to a standstill on August 24.

