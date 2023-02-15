60 Lakhs Bamboo Nurseries to be Set Up in Assam

The Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli announced that 60 lakhs bamboo nurseries will be set in Assam.

Teli made the announcement in Tinsukia on Wednesday.

A sum amount of Rs. 9 crores will be spent for setting up the nursery.

He said that at least 12 bamboo warehouses will be set up in upper Assam.

Teli further said that expensive schemes for ethanol projects have been taken for the state.

Meanwhile, he said that plans have been undertaken to increase the treatment capacity of the Numaligarh refinery in Golaghat district.

Crude oil will be piped from outside the state, he said.