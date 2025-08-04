AJYCP Blocks Highway in Margherita, Demands Eviction of Suspected Bangladeshis

Amid the ongoing statewide crackdown on illegal immigrants, the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) on Monday staged a massive protest in Margherita demanding the immediate eviction of suspected Bangladeshi nationals allegedly residing in the region.

The protest was led by the Margherita Regional Committee of the AJYCP and witnessed the participation of over a hundred members and supporters. The agitators blocked National Highway 315 at Ledo College, Tiniali, by setting tyres on fire and raising slogans against what they termed as the "unchecked settlement" of illegal immigrants in Assam’s border districts.

The AJYCP alleged that thousands of suspected Bangladeshi nationals have settled in and around several areas of Margherita, particularly in locations close to the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border. The organization accused the state administration of turning a blind eye to the growing influx and warned of an intensified agitation if immediate steps are not taken.

“We demand the prompt identification and eviction of all suspected illegal Bangladeshis from Margherita. If the authorities fail to act, AJYCP will be compelled to launch a more aggressive movement,” warned Kanchan Bora, Vice President of AJYCP’s Tinsukia district unit, who was present at the protest site.

The blockade caused brief traffic disruptions on the arterial highway connecting upper Assam to Arunachal Pradesh. Police personnel were deployed to the area to monitor the situation, though the protest concluded peacefully after a few hours.

The demonstration comes in the backdrop of intensified drives across Assam, where over 2,000 individuals have reportedly been detained in recent weeks on suspicion of being illegal immigrants. The AJYCP has been vocal in its demand for safeguarding indigenous rights and curbing alleged demographic threats in border districts.

No official statement has been issued by the district administration at the time of filing this report.

