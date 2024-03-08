Asia's Oldest Refinery in Digboi Set for Monumental Expansion, PM to Unveil Project Virtually

In a monumental decision by the Union Government, the expansion project for Asia's oldest refinery located in the oil town of Digboi, under the Tinsukia district, has been greenlit. In response to this significant development, Member of Legislative Assembly Suren Phukan expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government.
Reports indicate that the Digboi Refinery is slated to undergo expansion, aiming to increase its capacity from 0.65 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) to 1 MMTPA, at an estimated cost of approximately Rs 768 crore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to virtually unveil the project during his visit to Jorhat on March 9, 2024.
Preparations are already in full swing in the Jubilee Field of Digboi, with the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) taking the lead.
Speaking to Pratidin Time, MLA Suren Phukan expressed anticipation for what he deemed a historic and memorable day for the residents of Digboi. He acknowledged the persistent advocacy efforts of numerous parties and organizations over the years in support of the extension project.
“During the virtual unveiling from Jorhat, Prime Minister Modi will be joined by Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameswar Teli, and Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma. All facets of society have expressed gratitude to the Central government for providing an estimated Rs 768 crore for the project. This extension project is expected to create new employment opportunities and bolster the local marketing sector,” MLA Phukan said.
Earlier, during a press conference in February, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas shed light on the key aspects of the Union Budget concerning the expansion project in Digboi.
He emphasized the potential profitability of the Digboi refinery, underscoring the positive impact the expansion project is poised to have on employment opportunities and the local marketing sector.