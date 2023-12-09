Assam: 3 Injured In Mysterious Explosion In Tinsukia

A mysterious explosion in Assam's Tinsukia on Saturday left three people injured among whom one is reported to be in a serious condition.
Initial reports stated that the incident took place in the Chirwapatty region in the Canara Bank bhawan. The explosion took place on the second floor of the building at a business establishment named Trinetra Enterprises.
According to the information received so far, the explosion took place inside the kitchen area of the establishment and the person employed as the cook was injured due to his proximity to the explosion.
The victim, identified as Durga Bahadur Chetry, reportedly sustained severe burn injuries due to the explosion. Meanwhile, two others, identified as Suman Barla, a field engineer, and an assistant Kamal Pal, were injured in the incident.
All of the injured people were rushed to Dibrugarh from Tinsukia for immediate medical attention.
It remains to be ascertained as to what led to the explosion, however, the likelihood of a cylinder blast is being mooted. The truth will be revealed after a thorough investigation.