Assam: ASTC Bus Bursts Into Flames at Tinsukia Depot

A stationary passenger bus mysteriously burst into flames at a depot in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Thursday morning. The incident was reported from Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) bus depot in Tinsukia.
Sources said that the bus bearing registration number ‘AS12 BC 9447’ was completely gutted in the fire, the cause of which is yet to be established.
The bus was supposed to leave for Tezpur on Thursday morning but it mysteriously burst into flames. Fortunately, passengers were yet to board the bus and nobody was injured.
It is pertinent to mention that the incident comes amid protests against the transport agency by a number of its former employees who were laid off from their jobs. On Tuesday, it was announced that the ASTC will lay off as many as 771 illegally recruited employees from their jobs.
According to an official notice, it is alleged that a total of 2,274 employees were recruited without following due procedure during the tenure of Anand Prakash Tiwari and Khagendra Nath Chetia as Managing Director.
After the decision was announced, a heated situation erupted at its office in Guwahati’s Paltanbazar area on Wednesday afternoon.
A number of affected employees gathered at the ASTC office in Paltanbazar and demanded answers from the General Secretary of the State Transport Employees Union for the unexpected dismissal from their jobs.
The situation escalated as the agitated employees demanded that the decision to lay off the employees be immediately lifted.
Paltanbazar police later have reached the scene to bring the situation under control.