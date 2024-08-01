Assam: Class 10 Student Found Hanging Inside School In Tinsukia

A class 10 student was found hanging inside the premises of a school campus at Udoipur within Assam's Tinsukia district on Thursday morning.
The distressing incident was reported from St Paul’s School. Sources informed that the student, identified as Gamrin Mukut from Lekhapani town, was discovered hanging inside a hostel room.
Meanwhile, the family of the deceased student has alleged foul play, claiming it to be a case of murder. This accusation has led to a tense and heated situation at the school, with emotions running.
Local police were notified soon after and have since arrived at the scene to launch an investigation into the matter.