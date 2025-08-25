Assam Girl Shines in Europe’s Largest Indian Vegetarian-Vegan Food Festival in Denmark

Assam has found a proud moment of representation on the global culinary stage as Anuradha Handique from Tinsukia showcased Assamese vegetarian cuisine at Europe’s Largest Indian Vegetarian-Vegan Food Festival held in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Saturday.

The festival, organised at Østerbrohuset, brought together Indian vegetarian and vegan food traditions from across the globe, attracting hundreds of visitors from different nationalities. Representing Assam, Anuradha presented traditional vegetarian dishes that highlighted the state’s rich and unique culinary heritage.

Her efforts were recognised with the Second Prize, as European audiences expressed admiration for the distinct taste and flavours of Assamese cuisine. Organisers noted that the authentic presentation of Assamese food stood out among the wide variety of Indian vegetarian delicacies.

Speaking from their residence in Jyotinagar, Na-Pukhuri, Tinsukia, her proud parents, said, “We are overwhelmed that our daughter could represent Assam at such a global platform. The recognition she received shows how much appreciation there is internationally for our traditional vegetarian food.”

The festival not only celebrated India’s vegetarian and vegan food diversity but also helped promote cultural exchange through cuisine. For Assam, this achievement marks a significant recognition of its food heritage on an international platform.

