Assam: Man Stabs 7-Year-Old Nephew To Death With Trident

In a macabre act, a seven-year-old minor boy was allegedly stabbed to death by his own uncle in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Thursday.
The incident was reported from Phillobari village located in Margherita subdivision in the district.
Sources said that the minor boy was stabbed several times with a trident (Trishul) by his uncle who belongs to his maternal side. He died on the spot.
The reason behind the gruesome murder is yet to be established.
The accused uncle, identified as Krishna Boraik, went into hiding following the incident. He is currently untraceable.
Tinsukia police arrived at the scene after being informed of the incident.
An investigation into the matter has been initiated, police said.