Assam: Young Man Found Dead in Dibru River; Family Alleges Murder

Eshan Baruah, a resident of Hapjan’s Gangabari in Makum, was found dead in the Dibru River near Nazirating, Digboi, following a reported drowning incident yesterday.

According to reports, Eshan had gone to the river with five other youths to swim when he went missing. Despite an initial search operation conducted yesterday evening, his body could not be located. Today, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team recovered his body from the riverbank.

Eshan’s family noticed visible injuries on his head, raising suspicions that he may have been attacked with a sharp object. Alleging foul play, they have announced plans to file an FIR against eight of Eshan’s peers, accusing them of involvement in his death.

Speaking to reporters, Eshan’s sister expressed shock and grief, stating that her brother’s death was not accidental. She said, “My brother would never have come here to bathe, as the water is so dirty. I am certain someone brought him here to kill him. The deep injury on his forehead proves he was murdered, not drowned. His friends have given conflicting statements since he went missing, which raises suspicion. I want all those involved to be punished according to the law. His sandals were found in his car.”

The Tinsukia police have launched further investigations into the circumstances surrounding Eshan’s death.

