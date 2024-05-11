ATTSA Stages Road Blockade After Sexual Assault of Girl in Assam's Digboi

According to the victim girl, "I attended the Bihu function on April 21, never expecting to be sexually assaulted. I am unable to fully express the pain I am currently enduring. Both Ravi and Munna took me to an unknown place and forced me to drink alcohol, preventing me from returning home. My parents were unaware of the incident. Upon my return, they fabricated a story, claiming that I was drinking with other boys and had passed out on the road. They took credit for bringing me home, stating that I was drunk and unaware of the situation. However, it was Ravi and Munna who sexually assaulted me that day. I demand justice; otherwise, I am prepared to resort to suicide. I am too ashamed to leave my home because of them. They have shattered my life, and I seek justice. Both of them must be held accountable for the harm they inflicted upon me."