ATTSA Stages Road Blockade After Sexual Assault of Girl in Assam's Digboi

Members of the All Assam Tea Tribes Student Association (ATTSA) staged a road blockade at National Highway 38 for two hours on Friday, demanding the arrest of the culprits involved in the alleged sexual assault of a young girl from the tea tribe community.
The incident occurred after a Bihu function in Borjan locality under the jurisdiction of Digboi police station. The victim girl filed a police complaint on May 8, 2024, claiming that she was sexually assaulted after being forced to drink alcohol by two notorious youths, Ravi Saikia and Munna Bhumij, on April 21, 2024.
According to the victim girl, "I attended the Bihu function on April 21, never expecting to be sexually assaulted. I am unable to fully express the pain I am currently enduring. Both Ravi and Munna took me to an unknown place and forced me to drink alcohol, preventing me from returning home. My parents were unaware of the incident. Upon my return, they fabricated a story, claiming that I was drinking with other boys and had passed out on the road. They took credit for bringing me home, stating that I was drunk and unaware of the situation. However, it was Ravi and Munna who sexually assaulted me that day. I demand justice; otherwise, I am prepared to resort to suicide. I am too ashamed to leave my home because of them. They have shattered my life, and I seek justice. Both of them must be held accountable for the harm they inflicted upon me."
Sources informed that the youths had allegedly threatened the victim girl of not making any police complaint in this regard. Still, the locals motivated her and her family to lodge a police complaint at Digboi police station.
While the police apprehended one culprit, the prime accused, Ravi Saikia, remains absconding. Earlier yesterday, ATTSA gave a 24-hour ultimatum to the Digboi police to arrest the culprit, which they failed to do.
A member of the ATTSA during the protest said, "We want to make this clear to the police that our protest will continue until the prime accused Ravi is arrested."