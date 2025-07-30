Congress Leader Arrested in ₹20 Lakh Fraud Case, Later Released After Settlement

Rajib Moran, senior Congress leader and Vice President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee’s Disaster and Management Cell, was arrested by Digboi Police on Monday night for allegedly misappropriating over ₹20 lakh from a local businessman under the guise of a business deal. He was later released after the matter was reportedly resolved between the two parties.

Advertisment

The arrest followed a complaint filed by Mukunda Bhuyan, a young entrepreneur from Suntok Tea Estate under Bihubar Police Station in Sivasagar district. Bhuyan alleged that in 2022, Moran took ₹20.61 lakh from him, promising profits from a coal trading venture. The money was transferred through formal banking channels.

Bhuyan claimed that Moran remained in touch for a brief period but subsequently stopped responding to his calls and messages. After nearly three years of unsuccessful attempts to recover the money, he filed a formal FIR at Digboi Police Station, leading to Moran’s detention.

A case (No. 120/25) was registered against Moran under sections 316(2), 318(4), and 296/351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. However, sources in the police department confirmed that Moran was released on Tuesday evening after a mutual settlement was reached between him and the complainant regarding the repayment of the amount.

Rajib Moran, also known as Lachit Moran, is a prominent political figure in Digboi and considered a strong aspirant for a Congress ticket in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections. His brief arrest and the subsequent controversy have sparked significant political chatter in the region.

Notably, Moran had earlier faced legal trouble in connection with a public humiliation incident in which a youth was allegedly forced to kneel and undergo a head-shaving ritual. A non-bailable case had been registered in that matter as well, and Moran was eventually compelled to surrender in court after remaining out of reach for some time.

While no official statement has been issued by the Congress party or Moran himself, the recent string of allegations and controversies may impact his political trajectory in the run-up to the elections.

Also Read: With Its Lone MLA Joining NPP, Congress Now Zero In Meghalaya Assembly