Doomdooma Health Centre in Shambles: 15 Years On, Still No Doctors

A sub-health centre (SHC) in Rupai Borpathar village under Doomdooma constituency in Assam's Tinsukia district stands as a grim reminder of official negligence, with no doctors, no medicines, and no services. The health centre, meant to serve the public, now stands abandoned, with only stacks of cement, rods, sand, and even discarded liquor bottles.

As per sources, the health centre was built nearly 15 years ago with the promise of providing healthcare services to the people of the greater Rupai region. However, the state health department seems to have considered its job complete with just the construction. Since then, governments have changed, but the doors of this sub-health centre have never been opened for the public.

Shockingly, according to the public, not a single health worker has ever been appointed there. What was meant to be a lifeline for villagers has instead turned into an abandoned structure resembling a haunted house. Today, the building is being used by locals as a makeshift warehouse, with construction materials stacked inside, and even liquor bottles lying around.

Ironically, this crumbling health centre falls under the Assam’s current Labour Welfare Minister and BJP leader Rupesh Gowala's constituency. Despite this, the facility continues to rot without serving its intended purpose.

Recently, members of the All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA) inspected the site. Expressing strong resentment, the organisation has demanded that the government and health department authorities immediately take steps to make the centre functional and deliver healthcare to the people of the region.