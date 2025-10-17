Subscribe

Grenade, Gunfire Rock Army Camp in Kakopathar; ULFA (I) Suspected

A suspected ULFA (I) attack on Kakopathar Army camp around 12:30 AM involved three UBGL launches and heavy gunfire, injuring three soldiers.

PratidinTime News Desk
Suspected Vehicle in which the group of militants arrived before carrying out the assault

A powerful attack shook Tinsukia's Kakopathar late at night as unidentified assailants launched multiple grenades and opened heavy gunfire targeting an Indian Army camp in the area.

According to reports, three Under Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGL) were fired at the Army installation around 12:30 AM, followed by nearly half an hour of continuous gunfire, creating panic among residents. The deafening sounds of gunshots and explosions echoed through the town for almost an hour, leaving locals terrified and sleepless.

Preliminary information suggests that a group of militants arrived in a truck before carrying out the assault. While three Indian Army personnel sustained injuries, the exact extent of damage remains unclear.

Security forces have since cordoned off the area, restricting public movement near the site. Both the Army and police are conducting intensive search operations in and around Kakopathar to trace the attackers.

Authorities suspect the involvement of the banned insurgent outfit ULFA (Independent) in the coordinated strike.

