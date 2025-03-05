NGT Issues Notice to Assam Govt Over Declining Feral Horse Population in Dibru-Saikhowa

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a notice to the Assam government regarding the alarming decline in the population of feral horses in Dibru-Saikhowa National Park. The tribunal has sought detailed information and directed the Forest Department to submit an affidavit within four weeks.

The issue of illegal trade and trafficking of feral horses has been raised following a report published in a national newspaper. Taking suo motu cognizance, the tribunal has demanded clarification from authorities regarding the alleged smuggling of these rare horses. There are also allegations that the Forest Department has neglected the issue despite concerns over habitat loss, shrinking grazing fields, and floods.

Earlier in 2024, the NGT had issued a notice to the Centre and other authorities over the critically endangered status of feral horses in Dibru-Saikhowa. In an order passed on December 16, a bench comprising NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel noted that the "unique" horses, found only in this national park, face extinction and require urgent intervention.

The tribunal pointed out that these horses are not covered under the Wildlife Protection Act, and in the absence of a proper census, determining their conservation status remains difficult. It also cited possible violations of the Biodiversity Act and Environment Protection Act, raising concerns over non-compliance with environmental regulations.

The tribunal has impleaded multiple authorities as respondents, including the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the National Biodiversity Authority, the Zoological Survey of India, the Wildlife Institute of India, and Assam’s Chief Wildlife Warden. These entities have been directed to file their responses before the Eastern Zonal Bench of the NGT in Kolkata. The matter is scheduled for hearing on February 27.

According to reports, the feral horses of Dibru-Saikhowa have survived in the wild for about 80 years and are believed to be descendants of World War II war horses or China's Przewalski’s horse species.

