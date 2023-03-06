Teen Goes Missing After Jumping Off Bridge In Assam; Search Ops On

A teenager has gone missing after he jumped off a bridge at Sadiya under Assam’s Tinsukia district on Monday.

The teen allegedly jumped off the Dr Bhupen Hazazrika setu (bridge) at Sadiya into River Brahmaputra, after which he went missing.

Sources said that the sandals belonging to the teen was found atop the bridge from where he allegedly jumped off.

The reason for him taking the extreme step is yet to be established.

Meanwhile, a team of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) was pressed into action to trace the missing teenager.

The identity of the missing boy has not been ascertained yet.

The Bhupen Hazarika Setu, commonly known as the Dhola Sadiya Bridge, is a beam bridge in India, connecting the northeast states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Recently, a youth jumped off from Kaliabhomora bridge in Assam’s Tezpur.

The youth was identified as Nihal Kakati, a resident of Narayanpur.

According to sources, he travelling through the bridge when he stopped the stop to offer prayers to the mighty Brahmaputra River, however, without anyone’s notice he immediately jumped off the bridge at around 5 pm.

Nihal was accompanied by another young man who after the incident rushed to nearby police station to inform about it.

After receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot and informed State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to launch a search and rescue operation.

They also recovered the mobile phone belonging to the deceased.