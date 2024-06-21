Tusker Found Dead Inside Tea Estate In Assam

A wild elephant was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a tea estate in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Friday morning.
The incident was reported from Pengeri Brahmajan wherein the tusker was found lifeless at a tea estate located in the region. It is suspected that the elephant strayed into the village in search of food. The cause of it’s death is yet to be established.
Forest officials arrived at the scene upon being notified and are conducting post-mortem examination to determine the cause of it’s death.