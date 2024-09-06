ULFA-I Sends Extortion Letter Demanding Rs 10 Lakh in Assam's Tinsukia

A resident of Phillobari in Tinsukia district has received a threatening letter demanding Rs 10 lakh from the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA-I).
The letter, purportedly signed by Lt. Col. Arunudoy Asom, Acting Finance Secretary of ULFA-I, requests the substantial sum for the group's "just cause."
The letter, written on a letterhead bearing the ULFA-I emblem, reads: “Dear Sir, With due revolutionary greetings, we the ULFA do hereby ask you/your company to contribute a sum of Rs. 10,00,000 (Ten lakh).... for our just cause and hope that you will comply with our proposal as soon as possible. With regard, Lt. Col. Arunudoy Asom, Acting Finance Secretary, United Liberation Front of Asom.”
The letter further warns the recipient to keep the matter confidential: “Our representative has arrived at your place to get funds for our just cause. Don’t reveal the matter; else this would lead to bad consequences. Open and read the letter.”
It is important to note that the banned outfit has not yet issued an official statement regarding this matter.
Additionally, the Assam police have not yet responded, leaving the authenticity of the extortion demand in question.