Unexploded Grenade Triggers Panic in Tinsukia’s Kakopathar

The recovery of an unexploded grenade at the rooftop of the garage of one Kantheshwar Chetia near the army cantonment at Kapahtoli locality in Tinsukia’s Kakopathar area triggered panic amongst the residents on Monday evening.
Kantheshwar Chetia's family members were instructed by security forces to leave the residence immediately after learning about the grenade at around 4 p.m. today.
This comes after the recent grenade blast incident in the same locality earlier in November last week.
According to the information received, two bike-borne miscreants arrived and hurled two grenades at the army camp marking ULFA-I protest day.
However, one of the grenades did not explode.
Fortunately, the incident of the grenade blast did not injure any security personnel on that day. A team of top officials of Tinsukia Police then arrived at the scene after the explosion.
Meanwhile, the army has recovered the unexploded grenade from the roof of Kantheshwar Chetia's garage after nearly a week.