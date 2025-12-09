Tourists Spot Elusive Black Panther in Manas National Park

Tourists visiting Manas National Park were left exhilarated after witnessing a rare and majestic sight — a full-grown black panther roaming freely in the wild.

The breathtaking moment unfolded in the Bansbari Range of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, where a group of visitors on safari encountered the elusive big cat. One of the tourists managed to capture the black panther’s graceful movement on camera, turning the experience into an unforgettable highlight of their trip.

Manas National Park, known for its rich biodiversity and thriving wildlife population, often delights visitors with sightings of various species. Yet, spotting a black panther — one of the most elusive and mysterious creatures of the Indian jungle — stands out as a rare privilege.

The sighting has added to the excitement among wildlife enthusiasts, further cementing Manas’ reputation as one of India’s most captivating wildlife destinations.