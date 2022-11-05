Himalayan Vintage Car Rally: Foreign Tourists Visit Pobitora

As many as 18 vintage cars featuring vehicles from pre-World War II era driven by tourists from different countries arrived in Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday.

The 18 cars included Mercedes, Jaguar, Volvo and BMW.

The cars passed through the sanctuary as part of their Himalayan Vintage Car Rally organised by a Belgium group.

The vintage car rally started at Kolkata and before entering Assam, they travelled through Sikkim, Darjeeling and Bhutan.

They passed through Kaziranga National Park before arriving in the wildlife sanctuary.

One of the participants from Germany said that he have started to like the state because of its greenery and friendliness of people.

The tourists took elephant safari inside the wildlife sanctuary.