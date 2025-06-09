Township or Tribal Betrayal? Barduar Township Row Rocks Assam Assembly

A special one-day session of the Assam Legislative Assembly witnessed intense debate after Guwahati West MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita raised concerns over the state government’s alleged plans to develop a satellite township in the Barduar Tea Estate area, which is home to over 2,100 families from indigenous tribal communities.

During the Zero Hour, Kalita questioned the government’s stand on the status of 1 No., 2 No., and 3 No. Barduar Bagan revenue villages, where tribal communities have lived since 1861, long before India’s independence. He claimed that these areas, falling within the Rabha Hasong tribal belt and block, are also inhabited by tribal families in nearby villages. The Barduar Bagan Land Pattani Demand Committee confirmed these settlements and has strongly opposed the proposed township project.

Kalita pointed out that the state government is currently working on three township projects—Jagiroad Integrated Township, a township in the 10th Assam Police Battalion area, and a third one allegedly named Barduar Satellite Township. He urged the Revenue Minister to conserve the tribal belt and grant land pattas (titles) to the indigenous residents instead of pushing developmental plans that threaten their existence.

CM Sarma Denies Eviction, Clarifies Government’s Intent

Responding to the concerns, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma denied the state had purchased Barduar Tea Estate land or planned to develop a township there. He termed the ongoing protests as being "based on misinformation" and blamed the Congress party for “political provocation”.

"I am confused myself reading reports that lands are being sold to Adani and Ambani groups—this is entirely false. We have no plans to buy land for building townships. Urban township development involves planning for roads, bridges, electricity, water supply, and zoning, not purchasing land or constructing buildings," said the CM.

He clarified that while Palashbari is one of the key focus areas for township development—especially after the LGBI airport renovation and Palashbari-Sualkuchi bridge project—the Barduar area may only be considered for land acquisition to regularize tribal habitation, not for eviction or private sale. “If the indigenous people of Barduar want land pattas, we will buy the land and give it to them. If not, we will not intervene,” Sarma added.

Akhil Gogoi, Saikia Counter CM's Claims

However, Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi countered the CM’s claims by citing documents from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) that clearly referred to a 1500-acre Barduar Satellite Township project. “If the project is named Barduar Satellite Township, how can the government claim it's in Palashbari?” he questioned.

Adding to the opposition’s voice, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia reminded the House that the government has the power to revoke land leases under Assam’s 99-year lease policy without purchasing the land. He further accused the government of following the same land-grab pattern as seen during the Mikir Bamuni Grant case, where land was taken for a power plant during the Sarbananda Sonowal-led regime.

Saikia also revealed that with assistance from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the state government has chalked out a Rs 1000-crore Barduar Township plan, which includes 40% land for industrial purposes and 20% for open spaces—but no mention of a township in Palashbari.

Tribal Sentiment vs Urban Expansion

The issue has sparked fears among tribal groups that their land rights may be overridden in the name of urban expansion. While the government insists it has no intention of evicting any tribal residents, opposition parties and local groups remain skeptical about the real intent behind the township plan.

With both sides sticking to their narrative, the future of the Barduar Tea Estate and its indigenous residents remains uncertain. The debate has highlighted the broader tension between developmental planning and protection of tribal land rights in Assam.

