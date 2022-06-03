Traditional Assam Food One Must Try While Visiting the State

The foodies always hunt for different dishes from different cultures and Assam foods are some that it is all about minimizing waste. It constitutes a varied combination of ingredients starting from rustic vegetables to a lot of animal proteins and even insects. Among the staple food that Assamese people have in their daily menu are khar, tenga, pitika etc. without which the Assamese thalis are incomplete.

Here’s Some of The Most Famous Food of Assam

1. Khar

Khar is both an ingredient and the name of any dish prepared using it. This dish can be prepared with pulses, vegetables or even fish or meat. The basic ingredient “Khar” is obtained by filtering out the liquid from a solution of water and dried, charred banana peel. This Assamese dish is unique in the sense that it preserves the alkaline or astringent taste of the Khar liquid.

This dish is believed to have appetizing and digestive properties. Sometimes recipes can direct you to use baking soda if Khar is not available with you. Although alkaline, it fails to create the taste of an authentic Assamese Khar recipe.

The khar prepared from the banana peels also works as medicine who have gastritis problem.

The invention of Khar may be explained by the fact that it probably was a more cost-effective and easily produced ingredient for preserving food as compared to salt which was preferred by aristocrats. For the curious, this is indeed a taste without any parallel and only in Assamese food do your taste buds awaken to it.