Trailer of Zubeen’s Final Film ‘Roi Roi Binale’ Released; Garima Reacts

The trailer of Roi Roi Binale, the final cinematic work of iconic Assamese singer, actor, and composer Zubeen Garg, was officially released on Wednesday. The film is set to hit theatres across India on October 31, 2025—a date personally chosen by Zubeen before his passing, making the release deeply emotional for fans across the region.

Zubeen’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, shared the trailer on Facebook with a heartfelt message dedicated to her late husband. She wrote: “Look Goldie… your dream project ‘Roi Roi Binale’ is slowly taking shape. Everyone is trying their best to fulfil your dreams just as you wished. Keep blessing us… keep showing us the path.”

A Musical Journey of Love, Identity, and Art

Roi Roi Binale is a soulful Assamese musical drama that blends themes of love, passion, and emotional struggle with the complexities of a region still healing from its turbulent past. The story revolves around a blind artist, portrayed by Zubeen Garg, and raises a powerful question: Does art exist for the artist, or for the people?

Set in a society haunted by the shadows of past conflicts, the film explores trauma, resilience, and the redemptive power of art.

Zubeen Garg’s Final Creative Work

The film carries special significance as it represents Zubeen Garg’s last contribution to Assamese cinema—not only as an actor but also as a writer and music composer.

Director: Rajesh Bhuyan

Story & Music: Zubeen Garg

Production: Eye Creations & Zeal Creations

Cast: Zubeen Garg, Mousumi Alifa, Joy Kashyap, Achurjya Borpatra, among others

Genre: Musical Romantic Drama

Release Date: October 31, 2025

Director Rajesh Bhuyan revealed that Roi Roi Binale had been in development for nearly three years. “Most of the shooting and recording were completed before Zubeen’s demise,” Bhuyan said. “Only minor background score adjustments remained. His original voice has been preserved, with minimal AI-assisted restoration only where necessary.”

Music That Lives Beyond Time

Music lies at the heart of Roi Roi Binale. The soundtrack features original compositions by Zubeen, blending Assamese folk elements with modern orchestration.

The first single, “Mur Mon”, sung by Zubeen Garg and Sweety Das, was released on October 7, 2025.

The second track, “Xopun Xopun”, released on October 15, 2025, has already struck an emotional chord with audiences.

A Celebration of Zubeen’s Legacy

More than just a film, Roi Roi Binale stands as a tribute to Zubeen Garg’s artistic legacy. Revered as one of Northeast India’s most influential cultural icons, Zubeen’s final screen appearance promises to be an emotional experience for millions of fans.

The trailer has already sparked a wave of nostalgia and heartfelt tributes across social media, as audiences prepare to witness the final chapter of Zubeen’s cinematic journey.