Transportation Standstill: Assam Bus Drivers to Strike Against New Law

The All Assam Day-Night (P) Super Bus Driver Union to observe two day strike against the recently passed Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) by the Centre on January 5 and 6, 2024.
Owing to this, no passenger or freight vehicles will ply in the entire North East region for 48 hours, the association informed through a press conference on Wednesday.
“The decision was taken based on discussions between all the motor workers' unions of the Northeast today over the matter,” said one of the members of the Association.
The All Assam Day-Night (P) Super Bus Driver Union has vowed to permanently close commercial vehicles following a two-day walkout if the government does not act to revoke the aforementioned Act.