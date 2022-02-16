Tributes To Bappi Lahiri On His Demise, Last Rites To Be Held Tomorrow

Notably, Bappi Lahiri had been admitted to Criti Care Hospital in Mumbai’s Juhu for the past 29 days. He was suffering from Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) and a recurring chest infection, his doctor at the hospital, Dr. Deepak Namjoshi was quoted by ANI as saying.

Dr. Namjoshi further informed that Lahiri had recovered well and was discharged on February 15, however, his health again deteriorated after spending a day at home. He was brought back to the hospital in a critical state and passed away last night at about 11.45 pm, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, a relative of the family informed that the last rites of Bappi Lahiri would be performed on Thursday. Lovingly referred to ‘Bappi Da’ by his fans and well wishers, Lahiri was known for his disco-style songs and love for golden ornaments.