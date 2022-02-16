Tributes To Bappi Lahiri On His Demise, Last Rites To Be Held Tomorrow

Following the sudden and untimely demise of legendary singer, composer and record producer Bappi Lahiri on Tuesday, tributes have flown in from all corners of the nation.
President of India Ram Nath Kovind expressed his grief by tweeting, “Shri Bappi Lahiri was a matchless singer-composer. His songs found popularity not only in India but abroad. His diverse range included youthful as well as soulful melodies. His memorable songs will continue to delight listeners for long time. Condolences to his family and fans.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to condole his sudden passing away. He wrote, “Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”
Notably, Bappi Lahiri had been admitted to Criti Care Hospital in Mumbai’s Juhu for the past 29 days. He was suffering from Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) and a recurring chest infection, his doctor at the hospital, Dr. Deepak Namjoshi was quoted by ANI as saying.
Dr. Namjoshi further informed that Lahiri had recovered well and was discharged on February 15, however, his health again deteriorated after spending a day at home. He was brought back to the hospital in a critical state and passed away last night at about 11.45 pm, reported ANI.
Meanwhile, a relative of the family informed that the last rites of Bappi Lahiri would be performed on Thursday. Lovingly referred to ‘Bappi Da’ by his fans and well wishers, Lahiri was known for his disco-style songs and love for golden ornaments.
Also mourning his demise, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, “Pained to learn about the passing away of legendary singer and composer, Bappi Lahiri Ji. His demise leaves a big void in the world of Indian music. Bappi Da will be remembered for his versatile singing and lively nature. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.
Born as Alokesh Lahiri on November 27, 1952, to a Bengali Brahmin family in Jalpaiguri, he was popularly known as Bappi Lahiri. He was the only child to Aparesh Lahiri and Bansuri Lahiri, both Bengali singers and musicians in classical music and Shyama Sangeet.
Lahiri was very popular in the 1980s and 1990s with soundtracks like Wardat, Disco Dancer, Namak Halaal, Sharaabi, Dance Dance and the likes. Known for introducing disco-styled songs to the industry, Lahiri had also given melodious songs in Chalte Chalte and Zakhmee.
He sang several hit songs including Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, Tune Maari Entriyaan, Asalaam-e-Ishqum and Sharaabi among others. Lahiri's last Bollywood song was titled Bhankas which was a part of Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor’s 2020 movie Baaghi 3.
He had joined the BJP in 2014 and was a candidate from Srerampur Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal for the 2014 Indian general elections which he lost.