Tripura Hands Over Three 'Ansarullah Bangla' Militants To Assam Police

Tripura police on Monday handed over three Jihadi terror suspects to Assam police.

The trio, identified as Abdul Kashem, Hamid Ali and Imran Hussain, were arrested in Agartala for their alleged connection with the Bangladesh based outfit of Ansarullah Bangla.

Ansarullah Bangla is an Islamic Jihadi group known as a wing of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent.

Police said the outfit has been actively operating in Lower Assam to induct more youths in the Jidahi module.

The three alleged Jihadi men were actively working in Jogighopa, Abhayapuri and Kabaitari in the Bongaigaon district, police further said.

On Saturday, Barpeta police had arrested six jihadi terror suspects from several parts of the district.

