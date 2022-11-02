Truck With 35 Cattle Heads Seized In Assam's Golaghat

As many as 35 cattle heads were rescued at Bokakhat in Assam’s Golaghat district on Tuesday night.

Sources said that the cattle heads were rescued from a truck that was intercepted by police for a routine check.

During searches, police found a total of 35 cattle heads that were being smuggled in the back of the truck.

Meanwhile, the driver the truck, identified as Bulbul Hussain, has been arrested in connection to the seizure.

It is learned that the cattle heads were being smuggled from Kuruwabahi to Samaguri before being intercepted at Bokakhat.

Recently, a total of 41 cattle heads were rescued in Golaghat district.

They were rescued from a container truck which was en route Nagaon’s Samuguri from Bokakhat where it was intercepted.