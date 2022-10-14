Tusker Carcass Recovered From Pond In Assam's Dibrugarh

The carcass of a wild elephant was recovered from a pond at Namrup in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Thursday.

The carcass was recovered near a thermal power plant. It is suspected that the jumbo might have died due to electrocution.

Sources said that there was an exposed live wire near to the carcass, indicating that the elephant might have come in contact with it.

Meanwhile, forest officials reached the spot and recovered the carcass for post mortem.

Recently, the carcass of a wild elephant was recovered from a river at Numaligarh in Assam’s Golaghat district.

The jumbo was first spotted by locals in Doigrung river, after which they informed forest officials.

It is suspected that the elephant died after falling into a sandpit which was mined illegally.