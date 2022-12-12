Tusker Dies Due to Electrocution in Assam’s Morigaon

An elephant died after coming in contact with a live electric wire in Morigaon district of Assam.

The incident took place in a paddy field in the Daponibori area near Dharamtul.

According to reports, the elephant was spotted dead in the paddy field by locals on Sunday morning. They immediately informed local forest officials.

Dharamtul Deputy Forest Range Officer Mishra Deuri said that a herd of wild elephants came into the area searching for food last night.

"Generally, wild elephants come out from our forest reserve. The elephant aged around 35 years might have rubbed its body on an electric pole and came in contact with the live electric wire," the forest official said.

On December 6, the carcass of a wild elephant was recovered from a tea estate in Sonitpur district. The jumbo was first spotted by the staff of the Adabari tea estate and immediately the forest authorities. The locals suspect that the elephant died due to food poisoning.