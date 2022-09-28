Two Assam Govt Employees Arrested in Separate Incidents on Bribery Charges

The sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption apprehended to two government employees in two separate incidents under the suspicion of accepting demanded money on Wednesday.

At first, Additional Patwari Utpal Kumar Nath employed at the Office of Settlement Officer of Hailakandi and Cachar district was trapped and arrested by the vigilance team while accepting demanded money for land certification work of the complainant.

Taking to Twitter, ADGP (Law & Order) GP Singh wrote, “Sri Utpal Kumar Nath, Addl Patwari O/O Settlement Officer Hailakandi & Cachar district has been trapped and arrested red handed today by team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM while accepting demanded money for land certification work of the complainant. @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam.”

In separate case, the team apprehended NK (UB) Maichand Ali employed at Assam Headquarters while accepting demanded money for expediting processing and passing of pending Bills of complainant in Guwahati.

Following the arrest GP Singh tweeted, “NK(UB) Miachand Ali of @assampolice Hq has been trapped and arrested red handed today by team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM while accepting demanded money for expediting processing and passing of pending Bills of complainant. @CMOfficeAssam.”