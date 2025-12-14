Two Bangladeshis Granted Indian Citizenship in Assam Under CAA

In Assam, two Bangladeshi Hindus have recently been granted Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019. Among them, a woman residing in Barak received citizenship through marriage.

According to local sources, the two new citizens are a woman from Badarpur in Sri Bhumi district, Barak, with the surname Banerjee, and a 61-year-old man from Silchar town, Cachar district, with the surname Goswami.

The woman, originally from Chattogram, Bangladesh, entered India in 2007 for a family member’s medical treatment at Silchar Medical College.

There, she met and later married a local doctor in Badarpur. After the CAA came into effect, she applied for citizenship and was officially granted Indian citizenship on Friday, making her the first in Barak to acquire nationality through marriage under the CAA.

The second individual, the 61-year-old man from Silchar, originally hails from Moulvibazar district, Bangladesh. He moved to India with his family in 1975 and settled in Silchar. Following the implementation of the CAA, he applied and received Indian citizenship on Friday as well, according to his legal representative, Dharmanda Deb.

With these two new approvals, a total of four Bangladeshi Hindus in Barak, Assam, have gained Indian citizenship under the CAA to date.

