Assam

Two Cops Injured in Attack by Rape Accused in Assam’s Karimganj

According to sources, the police team went to investigate rape of a minor in the area where the accused attacked the team.
Rape Accused
Rape Accused
Pratidin Bureau

Two police personnel sustained injuries in an attack by a rape accused in Assam’s Karimganj on Wednesday.

According to sources, the police team went to investigate rape of a minor in the area where the accused attacked the team where the two police were injured.

The two injured police have been identified as second Officer-in-Charge of Nilambazar Police Station Pradip Singha and a battalion jawan Gautam Mahanta.

They were immediately rushed to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the team has arrested the accused Gautam Ravidas for alleged rape of the minor for which they went to investigate and attacking the police.

Further investigation is underway.

Also Read
Gujarat Assembly Polls: BJP Releases 1st List of 160 Candidates
Karimganj
Attack
rape accused
Police Injured

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com