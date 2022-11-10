Two Cops Injured in Attack by Rape Accused in Assam’s Karimganj

Two police personnel sustained injuries in an attack by a rape accused in Assam’s Karimganj on Wednesday.

According to sources, the police team went to investigate rape of a minor in the area where the accused attacked the team where the two police were injured.

The two injured police have been identified as second Officer-in-Charge of Nilambazar Police Station Pradip Singha and a battalion jawan Gautam Mahanta.

They were immediately rushed to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the team has arrested the accused Gautam Ravidas for alleged rape of the minor for which they went to investigate and attacking the police.

Further investigation is underway.