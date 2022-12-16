Assam

Two Held With Arms, Ammunition In Assam's Karbi Anglong

Both were arrested by the police in separate incidents in Karbi Anglong.
Two Held With Arms, Ammunition In Assam's Karbi Anglong | Representative Image
Two Held With Arms, Ammunition In Assam's Karbi Anglong | Representative Image
Pratidin Bureau

Assam police arrested two persons in Karbi Anglong district for illegal possession of arms and ammunition.

Both were arrested by the police in separate incidents in Karbi Anglong.

In the first incident, one .32 pistol was seized from a person in Dilaji near Diphu on Wednesday night. 

He was taken into custody by Assam police.

In another incident, one more .32 pistol and a few live rounds of ammunition were recovered from another person

The man was arrested from Tarabasa under Dokmoka police station.

Also Read
Arunachal CM Blames Jawaharlal Nehru For Border Issue With China
Assam
Karbi Anglong
Arms and Ammunition

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com