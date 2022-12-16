Two Held With Arms, Ammunition In Assam's Karbi Anglong

Assam police arrested two persons in Karbi Anglong district for illegal possession of arms and ammunition.

Both were arrested by the police in separate incidents in Karbi Anglong.

In the first incident, one .32 pistol was seized from a person in Dilaji near Diphu on Wednesday night.

He was taken into custody by Assam police.

In another incident, one more .32 pistol and a few live rounds of ammunition were recovered from another person

The man was arrested from Tarabasa under Dokmoka police station.