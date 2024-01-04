Two Held With Heroin Worth Rs 4.8 Crore In Assam's Cachar

In a major haul, Assam police seized heroin worth reportedly around Rs 4.8 crore and arrested two peddlers in connection to it in Cachar district.
This was informed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday.
The Chief Minister said that the Cachar District Police carried out an operation against the transportation of narcotic substances from a neighbouring state.
Around 600grams of illicit heroin was seized from the possession of the duo, he said.
"Two persons have been apprehended in this connection. Well done @assampolice," CM Sarma wrote on ‘X’.