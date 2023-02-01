Two Killed In Separate Hit-and-Run Accidents In Assam

Two persons were tragically killed in separate hit-and-run accident in Assam on Tuesday night.

In Baksa, a person was run over by a speeding truck at Salbari, killing him on the spot. The incident was reported from Rongapani area.

The deceased has been identified as Selopa Khumtari, a resident of Rongapani.

Following the incident, local police were able to seize the truck that was involved in the accident. The driver of the truck however fled the scene.

Meanwhile, a manhunt has been launched to nab the driver of the truck.

In another incident, one person was killed in a hit-and-run accident that took place at Tingiripam area in Sivasagar district.

The deceased, identified as Kushal Gogoi, was hit by a speeding vehicle, after which the latter, fled from the scene.

Later, local police reached the scene and recovered the body for post-mortem.

Earlier on Uruka, at least five persons were killed in road mishaps that were reported from different parts of the state..

In Kaziranga, three persons belonging to the same family were tragically killed after being hit by a speeding truck.

According to information, the victims were hit by the truck when they were walking towards a tea garden for their daily work.

In Guwahati’s Amingaon, a police constable was killed after being hit by a speeding dumper at Lachitpur area.

A woman was also killed in a hit-and-run case at Tezpur under Assam's Sonitpur district on the same night.