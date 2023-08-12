Two Missing Girls Among Four Rescued From Gurugram In Golakganj Missing Case

In a dramatic turn of events, the disappearance of four young women from Assam’s Golakganj in Dhubri district has taken a positive turn as two of them were successfully rescued.
On August 2, four college students went missing after leaving home.
Mamoni Adhikary and Bina Roy vanished while on a quest to purchase a mobile phone, whereas Mousomi Bepari went missing under mysterious circumstances while going to attend classes at Halakura village. Moreover another girl named Bibha Rai went missing on the same day.
Investigations have revealed that Bibha has been suspected of being involved in anti-social activities. Concerns have arisen that she might have enticed her three friends into illegal activities, possibly involving human trafficking.
The two girls Mamoni and Bina were rescued from a small house in Haryana’s Gurugram.
The incident ignited public outrage, with various Koch Rajbongshi organizations staging protests and demanding the swift rescue of the missing students. Their actions culminated in a demonstration at the Agomoni police station, pressing for urgent and comprehensive action.
As the investigation continues, authorities are focused on uncovering the truth behind the disappearance.
Mystery still shrouds the disappearance of the other girl who too is missing since August 2.
The incident has highlighted the need for greater awareness and vigilance against potential threats faced by young individuals in their pursuit of normal activities.